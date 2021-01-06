Adam Schefter Has Bold Prediction For Cam Newton’s Next Team, Contract

Even after Cam Newton ranked near the bottom of the NFL in most passing metrics this season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the New England Patriots quarterback is in line for a massive pay raise.

During an appearance Wednesday on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show,” Schefter predicted Newton’s next contract would be two-year deal worth between $40 million and $50 million, including incentives.

Who would give him that deal? Schefter listed the Washington Football Team as the “most natural spot” for the former NFL MVP if he leaves New England.

Adam Schefter on @TheGregHillShow: "The most natural spot for Cam [Newton] would be Washington if he's going to leave New England."



As for what that contract might look like: "I am going to guess, two years with incentives, $40-50 million." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) January 6, 2021

The Washington connection makes sense, as head coach Ron Rivera coached Newton for the entirety of the QB’s nine-year tenure with the Carolina Panthers (2011 to 2019).

The WFT also does not have a clear answer at quarterback for next season with Alex Smith set to hit free agency and Dwayne Haskins given the boot last month. Newton indicated earlier this week he would not be keen on taking a job where he did not have a realistic chance to start.

But that contract value is eye-popping, to say the least.

Newton’s Patriots contract was a one-year, $1.05 million deal with a chance to earn up to $7.5 million through incentives, most of which were based on playing time and postseason success. With the Patriots missing the playoffs, he wound up earning $3.71 million.

Yes, Newton was placed in an unfavorable situation with little preseason prep time and a lack of pass-catching talent around him. That’s true. But his own struggles as a passer were a detriment to New England’s offense, and he was benched three times.

Newton will land a more lucrative contract this offseason — even backups like A.J. McCarron, Chase Daniel and Case Keenum were in the $4-6 million range this year — and could be a starter somewhere in 2021, but $20-plus million per year is difficult to fathom after what we saw in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images