Eagles Center Jason Kelce Clears Up Jalen Hurts-Nate Sudfeld Fiasco

It was the Philadelphia Eagles tank job heard around the NFL.

The Washington Football Team on Sunday night needed to beat Philly in order to win the NFC East title. If WFT lost, the crown went to the New York Giants.

So, it was a game with playoff implications, which made it surprising when the Eagles healthy scratched Carson Wentz, only for head coach Doug Pederson to pull quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second half for third-stringer Nate Sudfeld.

Giants players were irate, and in the aftermath, accusations of effectively giving up and not trying to win were launched at the Eagles. Even some Philly players reportedly were stunned by the decision.

But in a post on Instagram, Eagles center Jason Kelce shed some light on the whole ordeal.