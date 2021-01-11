Beginning Of Browns-Steelers Game Is Going Horribly For Pittsburgh

The beginning of Sunday night’s super wild-card round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns could not be going worse for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers managed to turn the ball over to the Cleveland Browns twice in the first five minutes of the game.

The Steelers’ first offensive play of the game was a botched snap from center Maurkice Pouncey to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger that was recovered by Browns safety Karl Joseph for a touchdown.

Quite an effort by Roethlisberger and running back James Conner to recover that.