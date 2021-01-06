Brad Stevens Looking Forward To ‘Disgraceful Ending’ Of Donald Trump’s Presidency

It was a bit awkward to be discussing basketball during Brad Stevens’ pregame media availability before the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat.

That’s it seemed the entire country stopped with news of protesters storming the Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

Even the Celtics coach, while trying to prepare for an opponent that knocked them out of the Eastern Conference Finals last season, was fixated on coverage from the crisis.

“Yeah, I watched it all. I’m sure our players watched it all, I’m sure everybody’s watched it all,” Stevens told reporters to open up his availability.

“I guess my reaction is sad. I guess the way that I look at it is, I think we all hope that the people we elect to lead us, are supposed to be modeling leadership, will do so in a way that in a way that is motivated by serving others by showing compassion, by acting gracefully. And instead, we elected a president, who luckily is on his way out, and others, that have not showed that kind of grace. It’s been consistent and they just operated in a ‘win at all costs’ attitude. Our sports world is a lot less important, obviously, but I always thought if you operate at a ‘win at all costs’ attitude it’s going to be a pretty unfulfilling ending. And in this situation, a disgraceful ending. And so I’m looking forward to two weeks from now, as I know a lot of other people are too.”

Stevens, of course, was referring to Jan. 20, when president-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn into office.

He said that while the Celtics have not yet had a team discussion about what’s happening in D.C., it’s been a “heavy 48 hours” for the group as they discussed news from the Jacob Blake case and the importance of the Massachusetts police reform bill members of the Celtics have a vested interest in.

So Boston will play its game against Miami as scheduled, but going forward, Stevens says the Celtics will continue to prioritize being part of a solution in their community.

“My own personal takeaway is the same as many of you, that we have a long way to go,” Stevens said.

“My own personal belief is that two weeks from now we’ll be in a better spot, but also recognizing that we have a long way to go.”

