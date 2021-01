The NBA apparently will move forward with Wednesday’s slate of games as scheduled as unrest continues in Washington, D.C.

The league and its Players’ Association have had “no formal discussions” about postponing any of the 11 games on tap, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This includes the Washington Wizards’ game against the 76ers, which will be played in Philadelphia.

The first games of the evening are set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.