Celtics Reportedly Among Teams In Focus For Potential JJ Redick Trade

JJ Redick’s days in New Orleans might be numbered, and the Celtics reportedly are in the mix to potentially acquire the veteran sharpshooter.

It was reported earlier in the week that the Pelicans are open to discussing trade possibilities for Redick and Lonzo Ball. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, New Orleans has honed in on Boston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn as potential landing spots for Redick.

Redick could provide a multi-faceted boost for the C’s. He’s a knock-down, 3-point shooter, which Boston currently lacks coming off the bench. The 36-year-old also could supply leadership and insight to a Celtics team with several younger players. Redick has reached the playoffs in all but one of his 14 NBA seasons to date.

The Duke product himself might prefer the Nets and the 76ers over the C’s, though. As Charania points out, Redick’s family resides in Brooklyn. He also has familiarity with the Sixers organization having played two seasons in the City of Brotherly Love.

Redick is on the books for a salary cap hit just north of $13 million this season, but the Celtics would be able to cover that price via the trade exception they garnered from the Gordon Hayward-to-Charlotte deal.