David Pastrnak made his season debut in Saturday Night’s game against the Washington Capitals but it wasn’t enough to get the win for the Bruins. Despite a late rally in the third period, the Boston was unable to get the extra point and fell to the Capitals in overtime. The Bruins will have another chance to get a win over Washington on Monday Night.

NESN’s Meredith Gorman takes you through the loss in the Ford Final Five Facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images