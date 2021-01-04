Does Julian Edelman Hint At His 2021 Plans In End-Of-Season Instagram?

Have we seen the last of Julian Edelman in the NFL?

The Patriots receiver is 34 years old (35 in May) and is coming off a campaign in which he played just six games before undergoing a knee procedure that ultimately proved to be season-ending. Edelman has taken a beating over his 11-year career and, in the games he did appear in this season, looked like a player who had reached the end.

But Edelman’s work behind the scenes during New England’s disappointing season at the very least indicated he would not go quietly into retirement. And, if you’re into reading between the lines, you might view Edelman’s latest Instagram post as evidence of his intentions to return for the 2021 season.

Take a look:

This team, this organization, this fan base, knows nothing but hard work. And this year, showed that in spades. Proud to say that my brothers fought to the last whistle. Pats Nation, thank you for riding with us all year. All we can do is keep our eyes downfield. #KeepGoing pic.twitter.com/9jdSti0Xlt — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 4, 2021

Obviously, Edelman’s post offers no concrete answers for his 2021 plans. It’s entirely possible he simply wanted to offer his thoughts on what was a difficult season for everyone in New England, while also reflecting the organization’s readiness to turn the page.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to read all the tea leaves surrounding Edelman and believe he’s played his final game with the Patriots.

Edelman caught 21 balls for 315 yards last season while scoring zero touchdowns. He amassed 11 of those catches and 179 of those yards in the Patriots’ Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In the six seasons prior, the Kent State product averaged 88 catches and 966 yards per campaign while being a key contributor on three Super Bowl-winning teams.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images