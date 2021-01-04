Southampton Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online, On TV

Liverpool will kick off its new year with the same old mission.
Liverpool will visit Southampton on Monday in a Premier League round 17 game. The Reds will seek to extend its razor-thin lead atop the Premier League standings by beating Southampton. The Saints enter the game in ninth place, but they can climb as high as sixth with a win over the Reds.
Liverpool has beaten Southampton in six consecutive Premier League games by an aggregate score of 17-2. This matchup might offer Liverpool the antidote to its ongoing struggles on the road.
Here’s when and how to watch Southampton versus Liverpool in the United States:
When: Monday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock