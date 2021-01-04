Here’s Where Patriots Will Pick In 2021 NFL Draft After Week 17 Win

The New England Patriots’ draft order officially is set.
With the Patriots defeating the New York Jets on Sunday and the San Francisco 49ers dropping their Week 17 matchup to the Seattle Seahawks, New England will receive the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 7-9 Patriots entered Sunday with the chance to climb as high as No. 10, but their 28-14 victory over the 3-13 Jets prevented a rise up the draft board.
New England has picked in the top 20 just four times in the Bill Belichick era, drafting Richard Seymour at No. 6 in 2000, Ty Warren at No. 13 in 2003, Jerod Mayo at No. 10 in 2008 and Nate Solder at No. 17 in 2011.
Here were the players taken 15th overall in the last 10 drafts:
2020: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
2019: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Redskins
2018: Kolton Miller, OT, Oakland Raiders
2017: Malik Hooker, S, Indianapolis Colts
2016: Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns
2015: Melvin Gordon, RB, San Diego Chargers
2014: Ryan Shazier, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
2013: Kenny Vaccaro, S, New Orleans Saints
2012: Bruce Irvin, DE, Seattle Seahawks
2011: Mike Pouncey, C, Miami Dolphins
The Patriots enter the offseason with needs at several key positions, including quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker and edge rusher.
Positional rankings often shift during the pre-draft process, but at No. 15, New England likely will be out of range of the top four quarterback prospects: Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance.