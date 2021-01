The Boston Bruins will be down a wing the remainder of Tuesday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The team announced halfway through the second period that Jake DeBrusk was ruled out with a lower-body injury.

DeBrusk spent 3:30 on the ice in the short time he played.

UPDATE: Jake DeBrusk (lower-body) will not return to tonight's game. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2021

The 24-year-old has tallied one assist in five games so far this season.