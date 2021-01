Nick Ritchie’s hot start with the Bruins got a bit hotter Tuesday night.

The Boston winger doubled his team’s lead in the second period on the power play against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden.

Brad Marchand, who scored a shorthanded tally in the first, slid the puck over to Ritchie who tapped it home for the 2-0 edge.

Check it out:

Ritchie now has three goals on the season, and has been a welcome addition to the power play unit.

