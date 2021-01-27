Brad Marchand Continues Hot Start To Season With Sweet Shorthanded Goal

Brad Marchand has been impressive to start the current NHL season.
The Boston Bruins left-winger had question marks heading into the 2021 campaign due to injuries but hasn’t missed a game yet this season.
Marchand hasn’t missed a step since last season and entered Tuesday night’s clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins with three goals and four assists.
The veteran added to his already impressive total with a shorthanded finish to open on the scoring Tuesday night.
