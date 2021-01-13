Julian Edelman Tweet Has Patriots Fans Fearing Retirement

Julian Edelman might want to clear up what he was getting at with his most recent tweet, because Patriots fans are becoming worried.

New England’s star receiver Tuesday night reacted to a story about his building a lucrative social media presence without angering the notoriously strict Bill Belichick. For whatever reason, Edelman used the tweet as an opportunity to send a heartfelt message to Bostonians.

“Boston I love you,” Edelman wrote. “You’ve weighed on my and my family’s mind for a long time! #gottabelieve.”

The tweet, which you can see below, also featured multiple emojis.

Boston I love you. You’ve weighed on my and my family’s mind for a long time! 🙌🙏🏻❤️ #gottabelieve #💍💍💍🐿 https://t.co/O8d2bYj6bd — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 13, 2021

Now, we believe that tweet is totally innocuous, especially when you consider the story Edelman was reacting to has absolutely nothing to do with his Patriots future. However, some Patriots fans apparently saw it as a sign that Edelman plans to leave New England this offseason, possibly via retirement.

Check out some of these reactions:

It’s gonna hurt seeing you in this uniform 😔 pic.twitter.com/YGtSNjr9hz — Ed (@_Ed87_) January 13, 2021

Do you not feel like it sounds like a goodbye? That's what it feels like to me. I hope I'm wrong… — קיילה (@kayla_e430) January 13, 2021

Hey Ed , this this Tony , Kenyan Boy , am crossing my fingers and hoping that am not going to wake up in the morning and hear that you left us to figure out who our QB will be throwing the ball to , let me hope am still dreaming — Tony Muteti (@TonyMuteti4) January 13, 2021

It’s been a pleasure to watch you through out the years jules! Tough, totally team player ! And champion of our hearts for life in NE ! Can’t wait to watch you again with Tom Brady !! ❤️✊ — Vinnie Maclean (@MacleanVinnie) January 13, 2021

Please don’t leave, unless you’ve decided to retire…. even then we’ll be sad but understand…. and you’d retire a Patriot….but don’t leave us for another team. ….😔 — Patty Brennan (@patty_brennan) January 13, 2021

You can't do that, Jules!! Damn near gave me a heart attack!! Thought you were saying you're leaving..which you'll never do…right? RIGHT? — Maria (@riarock) January 13, 2021

Sounds like a goodbye and this makes me really sad 😥 I was really hoping to see you back next year and to retire a Patriot. Hope you and your family are well ❤ — Pamela J Murphy (@pamiej07) January 13, 2021

I swear if this is a goodbye tweet and you’re going back to brady in Tampa this will be the greatest epic love story ever 😭🙌🏼❤️ — allie (dean stan)💚💙 (@allieheller_) January 13, 2021

what does this mean ? i cant handle any more patriots heart break, please. — felicity (@felicitysmth) January 13, 2021

He’s done in Boston people let’s face it even if he did want to stay I doubt Bill would keep him! — Colette Godfrey (@ColetteGodfrey) January 13, 2021

Is it possible this tweet is a precursor to the news that Edelman’s days in New England are over? Sure, but we’re dubious.

For starters, since undergoing what wound up being a season-ending knee procedure, Edelman has behaved like someone who plans to play in the NFL again. If he was resigned to hanging up his cleats, he likely would not have worked so hard to return to the practice field at the end of the Patriots’ playoff-less season.

Plus, using a vague tweet to signal his Patriots exit just doesn’t feel like something Edelman would do. Maybe we’re wrong, but we doubt it.

