NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Jerod Mayo Expected To Interview For Eagles’ Head Coach Job

Just two years into his coaching career, Jerod Mayo already is drawing interest as a head-coaching candidate.

The New England Patriots inside linebackers coach is expected to interview for the Philadelphia Eagles’ head-coaching vacancy, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

This would be the first head coach interview for the 34-year-old Mayo, and joined New England’s coaching staff before the 2019 season. Mayo also played eight seasons at middle linebacker for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015, earning two Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro selection.

Mayo also would be the first Patriots assistant to interview for a head-coaching job this year. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, a perennial candidate, has yet to receive any known interview offers during this hiring cycle.

The Eagles earlier this week fired head coach Doug Pederson, who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images