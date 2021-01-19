Mets Fire GM Jared Porter For Sending Explicit Messages To Female Reporter

Jared Porter is out of a job in Queens.

New York Mets owner Steven Cohen took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the firing of Porter, who was hired as the team’s general manager Dec. 13. Porter on Monday admitted to ESPN that he sent a series of explicit text messages — including a nude photo — to a female reporter in 2016.

We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) January 19, 2021

The incident, per ESPN, occurred when Porter was serving as the Chicago Cubs’ director of professional scouting. The woman, a foreign reporter who’d relocated to the United States to cover Major League Baseball, reportedly received over 60 text messages — none of which she replied to — before Porter send a nude photo.

ESPN claims to have obtained the messages in question back in December 2017 and was prepared to run a story on the allegations. The woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, at the time instructed for the allegations not to be reported out of fear of her career being harmed. She now is coming forward in hopes of preventing similar issues moving forward.