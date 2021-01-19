Dickie V Dunks On Bill Belichick After Latest Tom Brady Playoff Win

Bill Belichick is eating crow this week, and Tom Brady is the one to blame.

The sports world is piling on the New England Patriots head coach in the wake of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ divisional round win over the New Orleans Saints. To the surprise of no one, Skip Bayless has used Brady and the Bucs’ NFC Championship Game berth as an opportunity to say Belichick has been “exposed” by his former quarterback.

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, a Tampa native and longtime Bucs fan, also is among those dumping on the greatest coach in NFL history.

“Thank you Mr. Belichick so much for not keeping him in New England,” Vitale said Sunday night after Brady brought the Bucs to their first conference title in 18 years.

Check out this video he posted to Twitter: