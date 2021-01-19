Tom Brady Reacts To Julian Edelman’s Congratulatory Post

The Tom Brady-Julian Edelman bromance remains alive and well, despite unprecedented January distance between the two NFL stars.

Brady on Sunday led the Buccaneers to an NFC Divisional Round win over the New Orleans Saints, in the process giving Tampa Bay its first conference championship game berth in 18 years. Praise for the 43-year-old quarterback has been effusive in the days since, with even longtime haters giving up their fruitless cause to give Brady his due.

Edelman on Sunday night used Instagram to congratulate Brady, prompting a response from his former teammate.

“14-2 in divisional play. Insane. Congrats buddy,” Edelman wrote, to which Brady replied, “Love u lil bro! ❤️”

Take a look: