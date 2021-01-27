This Wild Russell Westbrook Shooting Stat Is … Not Good!

Russell Westbrook is off to a rough start in his first season with the Washington Wizards.

The star Wizards guard scored 19 points Tuesday night in Washington’s 107-88 loss to the Houston Rockets, giving him 163 points for the season.

That total is fine, except when you consider Westbrook needed 163 shots to reach the 163 points.

Check out this alarmingly bad stat:

After scoring 19 Pts tonight, Russell Westbrook now has 163 points on 163 shots this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/9mhoiFmt3u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2021

Not good!

Westbrook’s 37 percent field-goal percentage currently ranks eighth-worst in the NBA. Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte Graham owns the worst mark with 34 percent.

Oh, and the Wizards are 3-10 and Bradley Beal very much looks like a player who is totally fed up with everything.

To make matters worse, Westbrook was on the wrong end of one of this season’s top highlights.

