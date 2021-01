Russell Westbrook thought he would be able to conquer the mountain that it Tacko Fall.

Turns out he was quite wrong.

The Washington Wizards star tried to go up for what looked like an easy drive to the basket, but Fall had other plans when he swatted away the ball.

Check it out:

Because one angle isn’t enough:

Fall was playing in his first career first-quarter minutes as Boston deals with the absence of three players due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Thumbnail photo via Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images