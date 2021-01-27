Future Patriots QB? Ranking Updated List Of Top Veteran Options

In an attempt to rank the available QBs, we averaged their season-to-season rankings in key advanced metrics over the last 10 years.

We broke it down by EPA+CPOE, EPA/play, success rate, CPOE and air yards (via RBSDM.com), QBR (an ESPN metric), PFF grade and adjusted completion percentage (via Pro Football Focus), and DYAR and DVOA (Football Outsiders metrics).

Here’s what all of those stats mean, via their respective sites:

EPA: expected points added

CPOE: completion percentage over expected

Success rate: percent of plays with positive EPA

Air yards: yards targeted

PFF grade: explained in full detail here

Adjusted completion percentage: completion percentage taking out dropped passes, passes thrown away, spiked balls, passes batted at the line of scrimmage and those passes in which a quarterback was hit as he threw

DYAR: Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement (explained here)

DVOA: Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (explained here)

First, though, let’s look at where these quarterbacks rank in EPA+CPOE, EPA/play, Success Rate, CPOE and air yards overall over the last 10 years.

Rk QB EPA + CPOE Rk EPA/play Rk Success Rate Rk CPOE Rk Air Yards 1 P.Mahomes 0.185 1 0.337 1 53.70% 7 3.1 20 8.6 2 A.Rodgers 0.153 2 0.243 7 50.70% 5 3.3 26 8.5 3 D.Brees 0.153 4 0.231 2 52.10% 2 4 61 7.5 4 P.Manning 0.145 5 0.212 5 50.90% 2 4 30 8.4 5 R.Wilson 0.141 13 0.176 14 49.00% 1 5.7 8 9.2 6 T.Brady 0.14 3 0.237 4 51.00% 17 1.3 30 8.4 7 D.Watson 0.136 8 0.191 6 50.80% 4 3.8 12 8.9 8 T.Romo 0.135 7 0.193 8 50.60% 5 3.3 35 8.3 9 J.Garoppolo 0.129 6 0.208 3 51.20% 16 1.4 63 7.3 10 M.Ryan 0.128 10 0.181 8 50.60% 9 3 35 8.3 11 P.Rivers 0.128 12 0.18 12 49.50% 7 3.1 43 8.1 12 B.Roethlisberger 0.126 10 0.181 11 49.90% 11 2.5 20 8.6 13 L.Jackson 0.117 9 0.19 17 48.50% 28 0.4 12 8.9 14 D.Prescott 0.113 14 0.167 10 50.20% 17 1.3 35 8.3 15 K.Cousins 0.109 16 0.136 15 48.90% 10 2.6 45 8 16 J.Winston 0.105 15 0.14 13 49.40% 13 1.7 1 10.4 17 C.Palmer 0.1 19 0.126 20 48.00% 13 1.7 3 9.5 18 J.Allen 0.096 18 0.132 16 48.80% 21 0.6 4 9.4 19 B.Mayfield 0.091 21 0.125 23 47.50% 31 0.1 17 8.7 20 M.Mariota 0.091 23 0.111 26 47.30% 19 1 11 9 21 R.Fitzpatrick 0.088 22 0.12 25 47.40% 32 -0.1 20 8.6 22 A.Luck 0.087 17 0.134 18 48.30% 45 -1.2 12 8.9 23 K.Murray 0.087 24 0.109 23 47.50% 25 0.5 53 7.7 24 A.Smith 0.085 29 0.104 32 46.40% 25 0.5 65 7 25 M.Schaub 0.085 24 0.109 22 47.60% 29 0.2 49 7.9 26 M.Stafford 0.084 19 0.126 19 48.20% 43 -1.1 43 8.1 27 R.Tannehill 0.084 32 0.087 21 47.70% 15 1.5 20 8.6 28 T.Bridgewater 0.082 35 0.073 35 45.80% 12 2 63 7.3 29 D.Carr 0.078 30 0.088 33 46.20% 29 0.2 53 7.7 30 C.Newton 0.077 26 0.107 26 47.30% 45 -1.2 8 9.2 31 C.Wentz 0.076 30 0.088 28 47.20% 32 -0.1 30 8.4 32 J.Goff 0.076 28 0.105 31 46.60% 47 -1.3 50 7.8 33 A.Dalton 0.074 33 0.082 30 46.90% 32 -0.1 35 8.3 34 C.Kaepernick 0.073 27 0.106 41 45.10% 49 -1.8 6 9.3 35 E.Manning 0.07 34 0.081 34 46.10% 38 -0.7 30 8.4 36 J.McCown 0.07 37 0.063 36 45.40% 21 0.6 26 8.5 37 T.Taylor 0.07 37 0.063 56 42.60% 25 0.5 6 9.3 38 N.Foles 0.069 42 0.056 53 43.30% 20 0.7 26 8.5 39 R.Griffin III 0.069 39 0.058 36 45.40% 21 0.6 35 8.3 40 J.Cutler 0.066 43 0.052 36 45.40% 21 0.6 17 8.7 41 J.Flacco 0.065 36 0.069 42 45.00% 39 -0.8 20 8.6 42 M.Hasselbeck 0.06 39 0.058 39 45.30% 40 -1 53 7.7 43 G.Minshew II 0.059 44 0.049 45 44.70% 37 -0.6 58 7.6 44 M.Trubisky 0.059 41 0.057 29 47.00% 40 -1 35 8.3 45 M.Vick 0.055 46 0.033 42 45.00% 36 -0.3 4 9.4 46 C.Keenum 0.048 45 0.034 39 45.30% 48 -1.6 58 7.6 47 T.Siemian 0.047 50 0.021 49 44.00% 40 -1 20 8.6 48 J.Locker 0.04 49 0.023 56 42.60% 53 -2.4 2 9.7 49 S.Bradford 0.039 52 0 47 44.40% 43 -1.1 61 7.5 50 D.Jones 0.037 51 0.011 46 44.60% 52 -2.1 50 7.8 51 M.Glennon 0.032 62 -0.046 60 42.40% 32 -0.1 15 8.8 52 J.Brissett 0.031 48 0.025 51 43.60% 61 -4.1 53 7.7 53 B.Bortles 0.03 47 0.03 44 44.90% 64 -4.6 45 8 54 S.Darnold 0.027 59 -0.029 55 42.70% 49 -1.8 17 8.7 55 B.Weeden 0.026 53 -0.005 58 42.50% 57 -3.2 45 8 56 C.McCoy 0.025 59 -0.029 61 42.30% 51 -2 58 7.6 57 C.Ponder 0.025 55 -0.008 58 42.50% 56 -3.1 45 8 58 G.Smith 0.024 56 -0.009 61 42.30% 59 -3.3 26 8.5 59 B.Osweiler 0.022 58 -0.016 47 44.40% 57 -3.2 35 8.3 60 J.Freeman 0.021 53 -0.005 51 43.60% 61 -4.1 15 8.8 61 B.Hoyer 0.019 57 -0.014 53 43.30% 60 -3.9 10 9.1 62 C.Henne 0.016 63 -0.049 64 42.00% 54 -2.9 53 7.7 63 M.Sanchez 0.013 61 -0.032 49 44.00% 61 -4.1 42 8.2 64 M.Cassel 0.012 64 -0.075 63 42.10% 54 -2.9 30 8.4 65 B.Gabbert -0.016 65 -0.126 65 39.10% 65 -7.3 50 7.8

The first and most obvious takeaway is how high Garoppolo ranks on this list. Garoppolo has other concerns, like durability and inconsistency, but he could wind up being a good value depending on how the quarterback market shakes out. Jimmy G for a second-round pick is probably a better investment than Stafford for a first, for example.

It’s not shocking to see Rodgers and Watson ranked so highly. It’s ultimately unlikely that Rodgers will be traded, but he’d probably garner multiple first-round picks despite being 37 years old. The going rate for Watson starts at three first-round picks.

Winston might be the best value, and it’s pretty crazy to see him ranked in the top 15 in all of those metrics. He threw a ton of interceptions in 2019, his last year as a starter in Tampa Bay, but he’s still young, has upside and has been successful as an NFL starting quarterback. It really doesn’t make a ton of sense that he only earned a one-year contract for $1.1 million on the open market last offseason. If you’re looking to bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with a rookie, he’s the perfect choice.

Mariota could be available via trade, but his $10 million salary is a bit prohibitive for his value.

Fitzpatrick is another decent option for teams looking for a potential bridge option, and it’s maybe slightly surprising to see that he’s been a more valuable quarterback than Smith, Stafford, Bridgewater, Newton and Goff over the last 10 years. You can’t commit to Fitzpatrick but he’s a solid option to start until a younger option can take over.

Goff has probably been worse than expected since he was drafted in 2016. He made a Super Bowl, but it’s pretty easy to see why the Rams aren’t ruling out the idea of moving on from him. They never should have given him a four-year, $134M contract.

There’s a significant drop-off before you get to Trubisky, Brissett and Darnold who should only be viewed as backup options. It seems like the Jets are going to give Darnold one more shot under new head coach Robert Saleh. We’ll see if that proves wise.

Now, let’s go quarterback-by-quarterback to see their average rankings over the years and throw in the ESPN, PFF and Football Outsiders metrics to see if anything changes.

The quarterbacks are ordered by their average ranking across years and statistics.

Aaron Rodgers

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 1 1 3 2 19 1 1 2 2 1 3.3 2019 13 12 21 14 9 20 8 23 8 9 13.7 2018 19 18 23 25 10 17 6 27 9 12 16.6 2017 12 11 2 15 36 7 11 7 18 14 13.3 2016 4 4 6 10 8 4 3 16 6 8 6.9 2015 21 18 24 21 17 14 13 21 17 17 18.3 2014 2 2 1 8 24 2 1 8 2 1 5.1 2013 4 3 4 3 25 14 5 1 10 6 7.5 2012 5 6 4 3 27 6 3 2 4 4 6.4 2011 1 1 3 1 14 1 2 1 2 1 2.7 AVG 8.2 7.6 9.1 10.2 18.9 8.6 5.3 10.8 7.8 7.3 9.4

It’s tough to remember now that Rodgers went through a relative rough patch from 2015 to 2019. He turned it around in a big way this season.

Deshaun Watson

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG. 2020 5 8 7 3 3 12 3 11 5 5 6.2 2019 10 10 10 10 11 7 9 12 12 12 10.3 2018 13 16 13 8 15 13 26 14 10 11 13.9 2017 2 1 7 11 1 24 40 14 7 11.9 AVG 7.5 8.8 9.3 8 7.5 10.7 15.5 19.3 10.3 8.8 10.6

It’s easy to see why Watson’s trade value is as high as it is. He’s worth it for a team already built to compete in 2021.

Ben Roethlisberger

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 25 22 26 26 30 22 25 24 17 20 23.7 2018 7 4 5 16 22 4 16 29 5 8 11.6 2017 7 5 3 9 10 6 3 22 5 8 7.8 2016 7 7 11 14 12 11 12 21 8 9 11.2 2015 4 3 4 2 5 2 3 10 5 4 4.2 2014 3 3 3 2 13 7 3 10 1 3 4.8 2013 10 17 15 10 21 16 7 7 11 12 12.6 2012 10 10 9 10 22 5 5 10 9 11 10.1 2011 8 11 14 8 6 7 10 19 9 10 10.2 AVG 9 9.1 10 10.8 15.7 8.9 9.3 16.9 7.8 9.4 10.7

Buyer beware on Roethlisberger if the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to move on. He missed most of 2019 and didn’t come back as the same caliber of quarterback in 2020.

Dak Prescott

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 13 12 6 24 25 8 14 19 8 14.3 2019 9 5 3 15 6 4 11 14 1 6 7.4 2018 21 22 25 19 28 18 19 15 25 26 21.8 2017 20 21 23 20 23 4 18 12 17 17 17.5 2016 3 3 3 7 17 3 8 11 4 3 6.2 AVG 13.2 12.6 12 17 19.8 7.3 12.8 13.2 13.2 12 13.4

The Cowboys should either sign Prescott to a long-term contract or franchise him again. It’s shocking that they haven’t locked him up yet.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 13 12 17 26 39 32 29 23 17 23.1 2019 11 9 7 11 30 12 11 4 11 11 11.7 2017 1 1 1 1 13 3 13 13 2 5.3 AVG 8.3 7.3 8.3 12.7 27.3 12.0 15.3 15.3 15.7 10.0 13.4

Garoppolo has only played one full NFL season (2019). He tore his ACL in 2018 and dealt with ankle injuries in 2020. He’s a risk, but there’s value there.

Jameis Winston

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2019 14 14 12 17 1 16 22 35 23 24 17.8 2018 8 10 6 14 1 8 26 35 16 15 13.9 2017 10 14 5 3 2 19 15 28 11 12 11.9 2016 16 15 15 15 3 12 19 33 15 16 15.9 2015 14 12 10 17 4 19 20 34 16 16 16.2 AVG 12.4 13 9.6 13.2 2.2 14.8 20.4 33 16.2 16.6 15.1

Is Winston, 27, the most underrated quarterback in the NFL? It’s interesting to see that his PFF grade and adjusted completion percentage doesn’t really line up with the rest of his metrics. Regardless, he should be a starting quarterback.

Matthew Stafford

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 20 14 12 26 4 15 12 25 14 14 15.6 2019 7 4 9 10 2 6 7 37 9 4 9.5 2018 24 21 25 25 32 23 16 18 20 21 22.5 2017 13 12 11 13 17 8 11 12 10 11 11.8 2016 12 9 7 21 26 8 7 10 9 14 12.3 2015 20 19 6 14 33 15 21 10 9 10 15.7 2014 24 17 21 27 20 25 19 28 15 20 21.6 2013 19 15 15 27 19 21 8 21 12 15 17.2 2012 17 16 14 24 16 14 12 25 6 12 15.6 2011 10 9 6 12 21 12 11 6 5 9 10.1 AVG 16.6 13.6 12.6 19.9 19 14.7 12.4 19.2 10.9 13 15.2

A team will wind up trading a first-round pick or more for Stafford, and it makes sense because he’s a dependable, fairly consistent starter. There are bigger risks on this list who could wind up paying larger dividends, however.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 7 6 2 9 24 5 19 12 21 16 12.1 2019 16 17 14 20 8 8 14 22 18 19 15.6 2018 4 5 7 3 3 14 10 23 15 6 9.0 2016 27 24 26 31 7 29 34 35 32 32 27.7 2015 12 9 21 25 10 10 29 31 8 12 16.7 2014 13 12 13 15 20 15 14 26 17 12 15.7 2013 9 10 20 16 17 15 22 11 21 20 16.1 2012 21 20 26 22 32 25 33 23 23 23 24.8 2011 18 20 15 15 33 19 21 24 18 23 20.6 AVG 14.1 13.7 16.0 17.3 17.1 15.6 21.8 23.0 19.2 18.1 17.6

Did you know Fitzpatrick has been a top-15 quarterback over the last three years? Fitzpatrick deserves to start again in 2021. A team can’t head into the season with him as their only option, however.

Alex Smith

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 33 36 34 28 38 34 31 9 34 35 31.2 2018 28 26 24 28 16 27 24 31 28 29 26.1 2017 5 9 12 2 25 9 10 2 9 10 9.3 2016 19 16 19 16 34 10 14 6 12 11 15.7 2015 17 15 16 16 36 12 21 14 15 15 17.7 2014 17 13 17 24 38 22 16 2 14 18 18.1 2013 20 19 21 26 39 27 20 13 20 21 22.6 2012 8 13 7 4 34 21 1 15 9 12.4 2011 20 18 28 25 34 16 4 5 13 13 17.6 AVG 18.6 18.3 19.8 18.8 32.7 19.6 17.9 9.2 17.8 17.9 19.0

Smith is a great story but didn’t come back looking like the same quarterback in 2021.

Teddy Bridgewater

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 18 21 18 8 28 17 31 3 18 19 18.1 2019 17 21 22 18 37 19 3 20 9 18.4 2015 16 21 28 6 34 17 17 1 21 22 18.3 2014 22 26 24 19 29 20 12 4 34 34 22.4 AVG 18.3 22.3 23.0 12.8 32.0 18.0 19.8 2.8 23.3 21.0 19.3

It really doesn’t make sense that Bridgewater signed a three-year contract worth $63 million while Winston made $1.1 million and Newton earned less than $4 million in 2020.

Cam Newton

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 27 28 24 29 32 30 23 13 31 31 26.8 2018 17 20 14 11 31 20 23 9 23 23 19.1 2017 22 19 22 27 13 20 27 34 21 21 22.6 2016 31 29 31 34 2 25 24 39 28 28 27.1 2015 9 7 7 19 3 11 5 24 11 12 10.8 2014 25 22 13 31 7 19 11 40 32 32 23.2 2013 12 11 8 15 11 10 17 18 17 19 13.8 2012 14 9 16 23 9 13 15 31 14 15 15.9 2011 12 10 16 17 5 14 19 30 15 15 15.3 AVG 18.8 17.2 16.8 22.9 12.6 18.0 18.2 26.4 21.3 21.8 19.4

Newton is in a similar boat as Winston and Fitzpatrick as a quarterback who still has starting potential but can’t be counted on as the only option.

Marcus Mariota

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2019 33 29 35 32 31 30 23 29 29 30.1 2018 18 25 17 9 26 21 18 12 27 27 20.0 2017 17 17 15 14 8 14 14 27 19 20 16.5 2016 8 8 12 17 4 13 25 32 13 10 14.2 2015 19 20 20 12 8 26 31 26 30 28 22.0 AVG 19 19.8 19.8 16.8 15.4 18.5 23.6 24 23.6 22.8 20.6

There are better values than Mariota. There are also worse options.

Jared Goff

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 26 25 22 19 33 23 22 7 20 22 21.9 2019 19 16 21 26 23 23 20 27 15 18 20.8 2018 15 11 12 24 12 10 8 19 6 5 12.2 2017 14 8 21 25 21 17 15 23 6 5 15.5 2016 36 36 36 36 35 39 37 34 34 35.9 AVG 22.0 19.2 22.4 26.0 24.8 18.3 20.8 22.6 16.2 16.8 21.3

Goff’s four-year extension hasn’t even kicked in yet. He has a $34.6M cap hit in 2021.

Mitchell Trubisky

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 24 23 9 18 18 20 36 36 24 24 23.2 2019 35 33 25 29 24 30 27 33 27 27 29.0 2018 9 9 8 16 8 3 33 34 17 19 15.6 2017 34 33 34 33 27 31 28 30 29 29 30.8 AVG 25.5 24.5 19.0 24.0 19.3 21.0 31.0 33.3 24.3 24.8 24.7

Trubisky is nothing more than a backup.

Jacoby Brissett

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2019 21 18 18 33 25 21 33 23 19 16 22.7 2017 29 27 32 32 32 28 32 16 28 27 28.3 AVG 25 22.5 25 32.5 28.5 24.5 32.5 19.5 23.5 21.5 25.5

Brissett is a low-end potential bridge starter. He’s best viewed as a backup.

Sam Darnold

Year EPA + CPOE EPA/play Success Rate CPOE Air Yards QBR PFF Grade Adj. Comp. % DYAR DVOA AVG 2020 36 38 36 32 23 33 37 34 35 33 33.7 2019 26 32 32 16 16 26 31 16 32 31 25.8 2018 32 30 33 33 5 29 29 36 30 30 28.7 AVG 31.3 33.3 33.7 27 14.7 29.3 32.3 28.7 32.3 31.3 29.4

If the Jets are willing to be patient and wait another year on Darnold, then that’s their prerogative, but it probably makes more sense to take a quarterback with the second overall pick.

So, what should the Patriots do? That’s really tough to say. It’s no guarantee that they’ll be able to take a quarterback with the 15th overall pick. Lawrence, Fields, Wilson and Lance will likely be gone. Do they view Jones as a first-round option?

If it was guaranteed that the Patriots could draft a quarterback, they should also sign Fitzpatrick or Winston. Those are the most cost-efficient options with the highest upside as bridge starters.

If New England doesn’t like its quarterback options at No. 15 overall, trading a first-round pick for Stafford or a second-round pick for Garoppolo are worthy considerations. The Patriots would know what they’re getting in Stafford, and Garoppolo is the better value who carries more uncertainty.

Obviously, Rodgers, Watson and Prescott are the best quarterbacks available. But they’re simply pipe dreams at this point. Rodgers might not even come available, the Patriots don’t have the right package to offer for Watson, and the Cowboys would be crazy to let Prescott walk.

Roethlisberger, Mariota, Smith, Bridgewater, Goff, Trubisky, Brissett and Darnold aren’t worthy of much serious consideration.

Newton is the biggest remaining question mark. His and the Patriots’ lack of success in 2020 is a tough sell. Could he improve with a full offseason in New England’s system? Maybe. But there weren’t dramatic consistent improvements from Newton in 2020. If the Patriots draft a quarterback in April, they could pair him with Newton for a year or two until he’s ready. It feels like that would be treading water to some extent, however. Newton would probably be best suited to sign with a team like Washington for a fresh start in 2021.

There’s simply not an easy answer to the question, but the rookies, Stafford, Garoppolo, Winston, Fitzpatrick and Newton should all be on the table.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images