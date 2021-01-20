WNBA Rumors: Sale Of Atlanta Dream ‘Close To Being Finalized’

The Atlanta Dream are on the “verge of being sold,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized,” a WNBA spokesperson told the outlet. “Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”

The team has been embroiled in drama this year after Dream co-owner and Sen. Kelly Loeffler openly criticized the WNBA for its stance regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dream players have vocally opposed Loeffler during her brief stint as a Georgia senator, which began Jan. 6, 2020. Players even went as far as donning “Vote Warnock” shirts during the WNBA’s abbreviated 2020 season in support of her then-opponent Reverend Raphael Warnock.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, Loeffler previously said she would not sell the team, but that no longer seems to be the case.