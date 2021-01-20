WNBA Rumors: Sale Of Atlanta Dream ‘Close To Being Finalized’

Change apparently is coming to Georgia in yet another way

by

The Atlanta Dream are on the “verge of being sold,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized,” a WNBA spokesperson told the outlet. “Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided.”

The team has been embroiled in drama this year after Dream co-owner and Sen. Kelly Loeffler openly criticized the WNBA for its stance regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dream players have vocally opposed Loeffler during her brief stint as a Georgia senator, which began Jan. 6, 2020. Players even went as far as donning “Vote Warnock” shirts during the WNBA’s abbreviated 2020 season in support of her then-opponent Reverend Raphael Warnock.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, Loeffler previously said she would not sell the team, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Mary Brock also owns a portion of the team. It’s unclear if she is involved in the reported sale or not.

More WNBA:

Curt Miller Signs Four-Year Extension To Remain CT Sun’s Head Coach, GM

Thumbnail photo via Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Picked For You

Related