Curt Miller Signs Four-Year Extension To Remain CT Sun’s Head Coach, GM

Curt Miller is staying in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Sun on Tuesday announced the head coach and general manager signed a four-year extension. Miller will remain with the team through the 2024 season.

“I’m incredibly proud of the culture and sustained success we have established,” Miller said Tuesday in a statement. “So much of that has to do with the players we have had and continue to have here; and their excellence both on and off the court.”

Miller joined the team in 2016 after Anne Donovan’s less-than-stellar run as head coach. The Sun bounced back in 2017, the same year Miller took on general manager duties, and have made four straight postseason appearances. Most notably, Miller and the Sun earned a trip to the WNBA Finals in 2019.

Connecticut is 89-69 in the regular season and 9-8 in the postseason under Miller’s direction. The 52-year-old Miller is looking forward to helping Connecticut claim its first-ever WNBA title.

“Together, and along with my outstanding staff, I look forward to continuing to work to do all we can to bring a WNBA championship here to Connecticut,” Miller said in the statement. “This team, franchise, and our loyal fan base deserve that, and I’m humbled to continue to have the opportunity to lead them.”

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images