Bills’ Stefon Diggs Tweets At J.J. Watt After Texans Release

Stefon Diggs clearly wants J.J. Watt on the Buffalo Bills — and who could blame him?
The Houston Texans released the star defensive lineman last week, kick-starting what surely will be an intense free agency sweepstakes. And in Diggs, the Bills have a star eager to recruit Watt, whom they reportedly are interested in signing.
Check out this tweet that Diggs sent out shortly after Watt’s release:
Hey, shoot your shot, right?
Obviously, Watt would be a major acquisition for the Bills. At 31 years old, Watt clearly is in the last third of his career, but he nevertheless remains one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive linemen. The five-time All-Pro selection is coming off a season in which he racked up five sacks while playing all 16 games. Watt was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.
As for the Bills, adding Watt would strengthen their case as a 2021 Super Bowl contender. Yes, Buffalo made the AFC Championship Game last season, but its defense was overrated and could use some help up front.
In addition to the Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns are among the teams interested in signing the future Hall of Famer.