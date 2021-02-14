Bills’ Stefon Diggs Tweets At J.J. Watt After Texans Release

NESN Logo Sign In

Stefon Diggs clearly wants J.J. Watt on the Buffalo Bills — and who could blame him?

The Houston Texans released the star defensive lineman last week, kick-starting what surely will be an intense free agency sweepstakes. And in Diggs, the Bills have a star eager to recruit Watt, whom they reportedly are interested in signing.

Check out this tweet that Diggs sent out shortly after Watt’s release:

@JJWatt just hear me out real quick big fella 😏 — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) February 12, 2021

Hey, shoot your shot, right?