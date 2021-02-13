NFL Rumors: These Teams Among ‘Dozen’ Interested In J.J. Watt

NESN Logo Sign In

Unsurprisingly, there’s a lot of interest in JJ Watt.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is a free agent this offseason after getting his release request granted by the Houston Texans.

Plenty of NFL players — including one of his brothers — were quick to try to recruit him to their respective team, while his former Texans teammates saluted him.

And it appears there are lots of teams willing to kick the tires on him. According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, there are “approximately a dozen” teams that have shown initial interest in 31-year-old.

Werder then reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans are among those interested.