NESN Logo Sign In

So, is Carson Wentz going to be traded or what?

Trade speculation has surrounded the Eagles quarterback since the end of the NFL regular season, and Philadelphia reportedly intends to move the 28-year-old sometime soon. Considering the first legitimate Wentz trade rumor popped up in early January, it’s somewhat surprising he still is in Philadelphia.

Well, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Les Bowen on Friday offered some reasons for the delay. The Eagles, who reportedly want a Matthew Stafford-level return for Wentz, reportedly have yet to receive a first-round pick in trade offers.

Check out this excerpt:

Bottom line, league sources doubt Roseman has been offered a first-round pick of any sort for Wentz, this year or in the future. The haul from a Wentz trade is the only mitigation Roseman can get from the disaster of having to deal away a healthy 28-year-old QB he handpicked as the future of the franchise, saw play for three years, then rewarded with a $128 million contract extension. If Roseman walks away with a midround pick this year and a conditional second or something down the road, he has seriously marred his legacy and probably has deepened the hole the 4-11-1 Eagles have to climb out of, in terms of acquiring talent.

Why is it taking so long for the Eagles to trade Carson Wentz? https://t.co/39iwuV5QvZ via @PhillyInquirer — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) February 12, 2021

Bowen also reported the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts remain the only teams confirmed to have submitted trade proposals. Last week, there was a report that Chicago was close to executing a trade for Wentz. At this point, the report at best seems premature.

And then there are the New England Patriots, a team many feel should be interested in acquiring a player who was the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. However, all indications are that Bill Belichick and Co. are not major players in the Wentz trade sweepstakes.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images