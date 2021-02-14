David Ortiz Thinks He ‘Has The Numbers’ To Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famer

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since his retirement, David Ortiz will be eligible to have his baseball legacy enshrined forever in Cooperstown.

The Boston Red Sox legend put down the bat after the 2016 season, and in 2022, will be on the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Time certainly flies.

“I’m getting old, that’s how I feel,” Ortiz told the Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham in a piece published Saturday. “Those five years went by fast. But it’s exciting to have my name mentioned with all those incredible players from the game.”

Getting his start in Major League Baseball with the Twins, Ortiz relayed to The Globe that he didn’t have much opportunity in Minnesota, and had to wait for his chance with Boston, too.

“I made my own way in the game. Nothing was given to me.”

The three-time World Series Champion and 10-time All-Star certainly earned the Hall of Fame nod, but will he get in his first time on the ballot?

“I’ve got the numbers,” Ortiz said. “There’s nothing I can do about it now. I’ll sit back and wait to see what happens. But that would be a great honor if that happened.”

We think it’s a safe bet.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images