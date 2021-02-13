Celtics Receive Positive Injury News For Robert Williams, Semi Ojeleye

Things are looking up for the Boston Celtics on the injury front as they prepare for a Sunday game against the Washington Wizards.
No, they won’t be at full strength — we’re not entirely sure we’ll ever see that this season with the way things are trending.
But two players who have shown a lot of promise so far this year could be good to go.
Against the Wizards, forward Semi Ojeleye and center Robert Williams both are probable to play.
Williams has missed the last two games following a five-game road trip Boston endured on the west coast last week.
On Thursday, coach Brad Stevens revealed the big man was just experiencing general soreness from that long stretch of games in his left hip — the same one he missed time for last season.
Ojeleye, meanwhile, was ruled out for the remainder of the Celtics’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday after appearing to hurt his knee.
Stevens shared after the loss that the staff was hopeful Ojeleye didn’t experiencing anything major, and that seems to be the case.
Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford remain out for the immediate future — though Smart is feeling better every day while rehabbing from his calf injury and we could see Langford back sometime after the All-Star break.
The Celtics and Wizards tip off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.