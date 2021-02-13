Celtics Receive Positive Injury News For Robert Williams, Semi Ojeleye

NESN Logo Sign In

Things are looking up for the Boston Celtics on the injury front as they prepare for a Sunday game against the Washington Wizards.

No, they won’t be at full strength — we’re not entirely sure we’ll ever see that this season with the way things are trending.

But two players who have shown a lot of promise so far this year could be good to go.

Against the Wizards, forward Semi Ojeleye and center Robert Williams both are probable to play.

Williams has missed the last two games following a five-game road trip Boston endured on the west coast last week.