As COVID-19 cases drop around Massachusetts and vaccine accessibility increases, TD Garden and other Boston-area sports venues might soon return to some semblance of normalcy.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday that beginning March 22, professional sports venues in the state would be allowed to start allowing fans back at 12 percent capacity.

Of course, that’s predicated on numbers continuing to trend in the right direction, plus the teams getting their plans approved by the state health department.

So, what’s that look like?

We crunched the numbers to see what 12 percent is for each venue.