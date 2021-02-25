TD Garden Announces Reopening Guidelines For Bruins, Celtics Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Fans will be able to attend Boston Bruins and Celtics games at TD Garden in less than a month.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday that professional sports venues are permitted to welcome back fans beginning March 22. Their plans for allowing fans back have to be approved by the Commonwealth’s board of health, and venues only can reopen at 12 percent capacity.

Shortly after news came down, TD Garden released a lengthy statement on how they plan to welcome back fans.

Here are a few of the highlights.

— Masks are required at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in a seat.

— Tickets are mobile only.

— Bags are not permitted so that touch points can be reduced.

— Seating will be done in pods, with tickets being sold in groups of two and four, with each group separated by at least six feet.

— Entry gates are designated by “neighborhood”, so that exiting the building can be done in a physically distanced manner.

The first Bruins game with fans will take place March 23. The first Celtics game with fans is slated for March 29.

You can read more specifically about the plans at this link.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images