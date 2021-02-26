The New England Patriots reportedly don’t know if Julian Edelman will play in 2021 after missing over half of last season with a lingering knee injury.
“Julian Edelman … still trying to work his way back from a knee injury that drastically shortened his 2020 season,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon. “My understanding is he does want to play in 2021. That’s not the important thing. The important thing is is his knee going to be healthy enough to play? He is still rehabbing. He is still recovering, still trying to see if he is healthy enough to be out there for the 2021 season. No decision made yet on which way that is going to go.”
Edelman caught 21 passes for 315 yards in six games before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 31 following a procedure on his knee. Edelman gained 179 of his 315 yards in one Week 2 performance against the Seattle Seahawks but he averaged less than 20 receiving yards in four games before going on IR.
Edelman was designated to return from injured reserve on Dec. 16 but was never activated.
He avoided answering a question about retirement last month on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast.
Edelman, 34, has 620 receptions for 6,822 yards with 36 touchdowns since being selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He’s also added 118 catches for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns in 19 postseason games.
The Patriots have wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Marqise Lee, Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber and Edelman under contract for the 2021 season. They’re expected to add help at the position whether or not Edelman returns.