The New England Patriots reportedly don’t know if Julian Edelman will play in 2021 after missing over half of last season with a lingering knee injury.

From NFL Now: The #Patriots are getting the band back together, with key opt-outs opting back in… Meanwhile, it's far more uncertain for WR Julian Edelman. pic.twitter.com/Uu2dXjTznU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2021

“Julian Edelman … still trying to work his way back from a knee injury that drastically shortened his 2020 season,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday afternoon. “My understanding is he does want to play in 2021. That’s not the important thing. The important thing is is his knee going to be healthy enough to play? He is still rehabbing. He is still recovering, still trying to see if he is healthy enough to be out there for the 2021 season. No decision made yet on which way that is going to go.”

Edelman caught 21 passes for 315 yards in six games before being placed on injured reserve Oct. 31 following a procedure on his knee. Edelman gained 179 of his 315 yards in one Week 2 performance against the Seattle Seahawks but he averaged less than 20 receiving yards in four games before going on IR.

Edelman was designated to return from injured reserve on Dec. 16 but was never activated.