Brad Marchand decided to say hello to Jesper Bratt during the second period of the Boston Bruins’ game against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Marchand laid a big hit on Dmitri Kulikov that didn’t sit well with Bratt, so he took it into his own hands and went right after the Bruins winger.

The 5-foot-9 Marchand quickly dragged Bratt to the ice with a body slam. Both players were sent to the box for two minutes for roughing.

Check it out below:

Marchand exited the box and immediately scored to cut the Bruins’ deficit to 3-2.

The Devils are in search of their fifth win over the Bruins this season.

