Brad Marchand, Jesper Bratt Drop Gloves In Second Period Of Bruins-Devils

That was fast

Brad Marchand decided to say hello to Jesper Bratt during the second period of the Boston Bruins’ game against the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Marchand laid a big hit on Dmitri Kulikov that didn’t sit well with Bratt, so he took it into his own hands and went right after the Bruins winger.

The 5-foot-9 Marchand quickly dragged Bratt to the ice with a body slam. Both players were sent to the box for two minutes for roughing.

Check it out below:

Marchand exited the box and immediately scored to cut the Bruins’ deficit to 3-2.

The Devils are in search of their fifth win over the Bruins this season.

