Brad Marchand provided both himself and the Boston Bruins a second-period spark.

The Bruins winger unleashed a wrist shot past New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood at 15:48 of the middle frame, not long after he went to the box for a two-minute roughing penalty. The roughing penalty, of note, came after Marchand body slammed Jesper Bratt and followed up with a few punches during the skirmish.

Marchand’s power-play goal cut Boston’s deficit to 3-2 against the Devils.

Watch it here, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Unfortunately for Marchand and the B’s, New Jersey extended its lead back to two goals, 4-2, at 17:06. The Devils maintained that lead heading into the second intermission.

For Marchand, it was lucky No. 13 on the season.

