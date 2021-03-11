Bruins Goalie Prospect Jeremy Swayman Looking Like Real Deal

The Boston Bruins might have something in Jeremy Swayman.
Goaltending prospect development is a very inexact science. Most guys take a while to really find their legs in the pro game, while the Carter Harts of the world are showing that younger netminders can fit in quite well right away.
Who knows what path Swayman will be on, but the early returns are promising.
In the first six games of his time with the Providence Bruins, the 22-year-old has a .945 save percentage with a 1.50 goals against average and an impressive 6-0-0 record. And in a win Wednesday over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Swayman recorded his first pro shutout.
Not bad.
Swayman finished his final season at Maine by being a finalist for the Hobey Baker, so it’s little surprise he’s fitting in so well.
Boston obviously has a good goaltending situation with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak (both free agents at the end of the season). Then in the minors, they have Dan Vladar, who has proven capabale of being an NHL backup, and Swayman — plus Kyle Keyser in the ECHL.
It seems the Bruins can rest assured they got capable netminders in the lower levels waiting for a crack at the NHL. A great problem to have.
