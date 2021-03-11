Bruins Goalie Prospect Jeremy Swayman Looking Like Real Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins might have something in Jeremy Swayman.

Goaltending prospect development is a very inexact science. Most guys take a while to really find their legs in the pro game, while the Carter Harts of the world are showing that younger netminders can fit in quite well right away.

Who knows what path Swayman will be on, but the early returns are promising.

In the first six games of his time with the Providence Bruins, the 22-year-old has a .945 save percentage with a 1.50 goals against average and an impressive 6-0-0 record. And in a win Wednesday over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Swayman recorded his first pro shutout.

Not bad.