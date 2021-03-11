Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Rangers To Win Signed David Pastrnak St. Patrick’s Day Jersey

NESN Logo Sign In

Thursday’s Bruins-Rangers game will make St. Patrick’s Day 2021 extra-special for one fan.

When Boston takes on New York at Madison Square Garden, fans will have the opportunity to win a signed David Pastrnak Bruins St. Patrick’s Day alternate jersey by playing “Predict the Game” contest with NESN Games. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Rangers will feature on-screen prompts for fans to follow along and answer predictive questions as the game goes on. Players can also find additional questions online, improving their chances to win with each correct prediction.

The first question will appear during the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast of “Bruins Face-Off Live.” Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Thursday night’s “Predict the Game” winner will win the signed Pastrnak Bruins St. Patrick’s Day alternate jersey. The winner also will be entered automatically into a random drawing for the grand prize: the Ultimate TV Upgrade. The more you play, the more you increase your chances to win.

Click here to play!

Subject to Official Rules at NESN.com/PredictTheGame. No purchase necessary. Weekly contests begin on 1/28/21. Contest participants automatically entered into Grand Prize Drawing at the end of the 2020-21 Boston Bruins season.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Bourne/NESN