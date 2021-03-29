Bruins Wrap: Insane Finish Results In Boston Losing To Devils 1-0

The final minute of regulation probably took years off the lives of Boston Bruins’ fans, and yet all there is to show for it was a 1-0 defeat to the New Jersey Devils.
Patrice Bergeron had what was originally called a goal, called back at 18:50 of the third period due to what was deemed to be goaltender interference on David Krejci. Then, with literally one second left on the clock, a bouncing puck looked like it may have crossed the goal line, but replay review determined there was no conclusive evidence to show the puck did, in fact, cross the line. That, too, was determined no goal.
The Bruins unleashed 40 shots on net, a 40-29 advantage against the Devils, but their finishing struggles continued in the defeat. Boston’s power play wasn’t able to offer much assistance to its five-on-five as the Bruins were 0-for-4 on the man-advantage. Boston had nearly six minutes of power-play time in the third period alone.
New Jersey’s Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal of the game in the first period.
Jaroslav Halak led the defensive effort as he stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. New Jersey goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood had 40 saves in the shutout.
The Bruins fall to 17-9-5 while the Devils improve to 13-16-4 on the season.
Here’s how it went down:
TRAILING AFTER ONE
It wasn’t a terrible first period for the Bruins, as Boston was getting both pucks and bodies to the net early on, but it was the Devils who held a 1-0 lead after the opening frame.
Palmieri scored the lone goal of the period at 16:37 to give the Devils the lead. Halak had no chance on the double-deflected tally, which found twine after going off both a stick and then the leg of Palmieri.
The Devils, like they have all season against the Bruins, benefitted from good goaltending as Blackwood stopped all nine shots he faced. New Jersey held a 12-9 edge in shots while the Bruins had a 8-4 advantage in hits.
Boston also had the only power play of the period at 11:27 after Craig Smith caused a illegal check on Andreas Johnsson. The Bruins registered three shots during the man-advantage, but weren’t able to beat Blackwood.
STILL TRAILING
The Bruins had a handful of strong scoring chances, including an Anders Bjork short-handed opportunity at 18:19, but the Devils were able to maintain a 1-0 advantage after 40 minutes.
Boston would start the third period on the power play for the opening 1:42 after a tripping penalty on P.K. Subban. It resulted in them having the man-advantage for the final 18 seconds.
It was Boston’s second man-advantage of the game, while the Devils had two power-play chances in the second period. It could have (and maybe should have) been a 5-on-3 to open up the third period, but a trip on Krejci was not whistled in the final seconds of the middle period.
Connor Clifton had one of Boston’s best defensive plays (nine blocked shots through two periods) as he blocked a strong scoring chance by the Devils. The B’s did, however, have four giveaways during the second period.
Patrice Bergeron went to the room midway through the period after seemingly taking a shoulder from Trent Frederic, and while he missed the final minutes of the second, he was back on the bench for the third.
THRILLING FINISH
Bergeron had a game-tying goal called back at 18:50 and the Bruins had the short end of the stick with literally one second left as a review determined the puck was not entirely across the line.
Bergeron’s originally-called goal was called back due to what was called goaltender interference by Krejci.
The Bruins were on the power play for six of the first 10 minutes in the third period.
Boston, and specifically David Pastrnak, got some good looks in front of the net, but mustered just one shot on goal during the power play chance that resulted from the tripping penalty on Subban.
About three minutes later, Charlie McAvoy earned the Bruins a four-minute power play after New Jersey’s Janne Kuokkanen was assessed a double minor after a high stick at 4:49. The Bruins recorded three shots during that double minor.
The Bruins killed off two Devils power plays, too. McAvoy was whistled for a trip at 8:36 while Zach Senyshyn was sent to the box for a hold at 13:18.
Bjork came away with his second impressive play on the penalty kill in the third. Bjork stole the puck from New Jersey’s Ty Smith at the blue line and skated the puck into the Bruins’ offensive zone before leaving a pass for Charlie Coyle. Coyle had his shot deflected before it got to the net.
Halak came away with an impressive save, the best of the night, to keep New Jersey’s lead at 1-0 with under four minutes left.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will host the Devils for a second straight time Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.