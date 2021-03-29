Bruins Wrap: Insane Finish Results In Boston Losing To Devils 1-0

The Bruins fall to 17-9-5 while the Devils improve to 13-16-4 on the season.

Here’s how it went down:

TRAILING AFTER ONE

It wasn’t a terrible first period for the Bruins, as Boston was getting both pucks and bodies to the net early on, but it was the Devils who held a 1-0 lead after the opening frame.

Palmieri scored the lone goal of the period at 16:37 to give the Devils the lead. Halak had no chance on the double-deflected tally, which found twine after going off both a stick and then the leg of Palmieri.

Kneeded that



🚨: Palmieri

🍎: Smith

🍏: Bratt pic.twitter.com/DHqyhQCupL — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 28, 2021

The Devils, like they have all season against the Bruins, benefitted from good goaltending as Blackwood stopped all nine shots he faced. New Jersey held a 12-9 edge in shots while the Bruins had a 8-4 advantage in hits.

Boston also had the only power play of the period at 11:27 after Craig Smith caused a illegal check on Andreas Johnsson. The Bruins registered three shots during the man-advantage, but weren’t able to beat Blackwood.

STILL TRAILING

The Bruins had a handful of strong scoring chances, including an Anders Bjork short-handed opportunity at 18:19, but the Devils were able to maintain a 1-0 advantage after 40 minutes.

Boston would start the third period on the power play for the opening 1:42 after a tripping penalty on P.K. Subban. It resulted in them having the man-advantage for the final 18 seconds.

It was Boston’s second man-advantage of the game, while the Devils had two power-play chances in the second period. It could have (and maybe should have) been a 5-on-3 to open up the third period, but a trip on Krejci was not whistled in the final seconds of the middle period.

Connor Clifton had one of Boston’s best defensive plays (nine blocked shots through two periods) as he blocked a strong scoring chance by the Devils. The B’s did, however, have four giveaways during the second period.

Patrice Bergeron went to the room midway through the period after seemingly taking a shoulder from Trent Frederic, and while he missed the final minutes of the second, he was back on the bench for the third.

THRILLING FINISH

Bergeron had a game-tying goal called back at 18:50 and the Bruins had the short end of the stick with literally one second left as a review determined the puck was not entirely across the line.

No goal. Again. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 29, 2021

Bergeron’s originally-called goal was called back due to what was called goaltender interference by Krejci.

The Bruins were on the power play for six of the first 10 minutes in the third period.

Boston, and specifically David Pastrnak, got some good looks in front of the net, but mustered just one shot on goal during the power play chance that resulted from the tripping penalty on Subban.

About three minutes later, Charlie McAvoy earned the Bruins a four-minute power play after New Jersey’s Janne Kuokkanen was assessed a double minor after a high stick at 4:49. The Bruins recorded three shots during that double minor.

The Bruins killed off two Devils power plays, too. McAvoy was whistled for a trip at 8:36 while Zach Senyshyn was sent to the box for a hold at 13:18.