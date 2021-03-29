NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins nearly tied things up late in Sunday’s game against the Devils at TD Garden, but MacKenzie Blackwood saved the day for New Jersey.

Devils winger Jesper Bratt nearly knocked in the game-tying goal with 8.4 seconds on the clock after a Nick Ritchie ricochet, but Blackwood stuck out his pad just in time to prevent the puck from completely crossing the goal line and saved the Devils’ lead.

The Devils earned a 1-0 win over the Bruins after Blackwood’s game-saving stop.

Here’s a look at just how close it was, via NBC Sports:

After a lengthy review, officials deemed it no goal.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images