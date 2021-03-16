Cam Newton Posts Jubilant Instagram Amid Patriots’ Spending Spree

NESN Logo Sign In

Think you’re happy about the moves the Patriots have made? Cam Newton likely has you beat.

Newton on Tuesday took to Instagram amid a truly wild free agency spending spree for New England. In addition to the reported acquisition of tight end Hunter Henry, the Patriots also reportedly have agreed to deals with receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith, pass-rusher Matthew Judon and defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson, among others.

Newton, who last week agreed to re-sign with the Patriots, clearly loves what he’s seen.

“When you realize things are already different,” the caption read, ” … the second go around.”

