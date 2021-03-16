Patriots Rumors: Pats Signing Hunter Henry In Tight End Double Dip

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the best tight ends on the market? How about both of the best tight ends on the market?

One day after reportedly agreeing to terms with Jonnu Smith on a four-year, $50 million contract, the New England Patriots reached an agreement with Hunter Henry on a three-year, $37.5 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The additions of Smith and Hunter — widely considered the top two tight ends available in NFL free agency — will radically reshape a position group that’s struggled to find its footing since Rob Gronkowski’s 2019 departure. The Patriots ranked last in the league in receptions by tight ends in each of the last two seasons.

Henry has spent his entire five-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers. He missed nearly the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL but bounced back strongly, catching 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns in 2019 and then posting a 60-613-4 line in 2020 while playing on the franchise tag.