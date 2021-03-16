Patriots Drop Great Tweet After Reported Hunter Henry Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are sticking to the bit.

Because we’re still in the legal tampering period, teams and players can agree to deals but cannot officially sign until Wednesday. As a result, teams have to play coy about signings.

That has to be an impossible task for New England, who have been on an absolute heater of signings. Their massive haul Monday was headline by the reported addition of Jonnu Smith, one of the top tight ends on the market. They followed that up by adding the other top tight end, Hunter Henry, on Tuesday.

Amid their moves Monday, the Patriots simply posted a picture of Nike, Bill Belichick’s dog, during the NFL Draft,.

After the Henry news dropped, they kept the bit alive.

At the rate the Patriots are going, they’re going to run out of photos of Nike.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images