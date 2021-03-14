Patriots Reportedly Might Cut Marcus Cannon After Trent Brown Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Cannon could be the odd man out on the New England Patriots’ offensive line.

New England’s recent acquisition of offensive tackle Trent Brown creates more questions than answers, including: What will the offensive line combinations be, especially if David Andrews re-signs? And Cannon, who sat out last season due concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic but reportedly plans to play this season, apparently anticipates being cut by the Patriots.

Check out this excerpt from the Sunday notes column published by ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss:

When the Patriots agreed to a trade for offensive tackle Trent Brown, it sparked questions about offensive tackle Marcus Cannon’s future with the team. One source close to Cannon believed the “writing was on the wall” for him to be cut, which would save the team about $6.3 million in salary-cap space. A factor in the decision-making process could be that Cannon, because of COVID-19 concerns, has yet to return to New England for a physical examination/workout like others who opted out of the 2020 season.

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (fallout from Cam Newton's 1-year deal; Jonnu Smith vs. Hunter Henry as best TE fit for Patriots; Marcus Cannon's future; Patriots' time to spend; J.C. Jackson's tender; most complicated draft ever etc.)https://t.co/OEQ0tDuALN — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 14, 2021

Obviously, Cannon still could return to New England and someone else could be squeezed out of the O-line. However, it’s not looking good for the 32-year-old.

Cannon was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft and has spent his entire career in New England.

UPDATE 4 p.m.: The Patriots reportedly have agreed to trade Cannon for the Houston Texans.

