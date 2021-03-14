Russell Wilson Reportedly ‘Intrigued’ By Bears Amid Trade Speculation

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s getting easier and easier to envision Russell Wilson in a Bears uniform.

Wilson reportedly is interested in moving on from the Seattle Seahawks, who have fielded trade calls on the star quarterback. And the Bears are among the teams that Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for.

In fact, Wilson reportedly is high on Chicago, which plans on being aggressive in its pursuit of the 32-year-old.

Check out this information ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler offered Sunday morning during a “SportsCenter” appearance, via Bleacher Report:

“The expectation league-wide is that Chicago’s going to try to take a big swing here at getting Russell. Now, Seattle has given no clear indication that they are going to trade him. Russell Wilson himself still does not expect to be traded. But Chicago’s going to at least try to make that change and put together a package. That’s what most people around the league do expect.

“I’m told Russell Wilson is intrigued by Chicago’s market, offensive-minded head coach and emerging offensive line. But make no mistake: Chicago has scoured the Earth the last few weeks looking for their quarterback options. They’re looking at everything: trade, free agency, draft. So at the end, it could result in a ‘gun-for-hire,’ so to speak, with a Ryan Fitzpatrick or an Andy Dalton. Somebody they know is not a long-term answer but can be a bridge to get them through another year. Really, the goal in Chicago is simple: get their first 4,000-yard passer in franchise history, however they have to do it.”

Now, don’t get too excited, Bears fans.

While the Seahawks have listened to offers for Wilson, thus far they have not actively engaged in trade talks involving their franchise quarterback, NFL Media’s Ian Raport reported Sunday afternoon.

“They have listened, but they haven’t reciprocated,” he said.

As our Free Agency Frenzy coverage begins: Will the #Seahawks trade QB Russell Wilson? pic.twitter.com/5jvl2T9ExW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Round and round we go.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images