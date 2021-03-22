Upcoming Bruins 50/50 Raffles To Benefit Cancer, Peace Charities

NESN Logo Sign In

Fans can boost their communities by supporting upcoming Bruins raffles.

The Boston Bruins Foundation will hold 50/50 raffles March 28 and April 3 to benefit the Martin Richard Foundation and the Cam Neely Foundation and Family Reach, respectively. The raffles coincide with the first games fans will be allowed to attend at TD Garden this season at TD Garden, but they don’t have to be in the arena to support these causes. Visit BostonBruins.com/5050 to purchase your raffle tickets for a chance at the jackpot.

The Martin Richard Foundation “works to advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace” by investing in ” … community programs that broaden horizons for young people and encourage them to celebrate diversity and engage in positive civic action.” The 50/50 raffle now is open and will run until the start of the third period of Boston’s game against the New Jersey Devils on March 28.

The Cam Neely Foundation assists cancer patients and their families during treatment by helping meet their “… needs for accommodations, understanding, support and hope along with providing the opportunity for them to share time and experiences together.” Family Reach also supports those suffering from the disease by “removing the financial barriers standing between a cancer patient and their treatment.” The Bruins 50/50 raffles in support of these cancer charities will open after the Boston-New Jersey game and will run until the start of the third period of the Bruins versus Pittsburgh Penguins game April 3.

One lucky entrant will claim half the raffle jackpot for each game, while the other 50 percent of proceeds will benefit the aforementioned charities.