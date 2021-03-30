Urban Meyer All But Confirms Jaguars’ Plan To Draft Trevor Lawrence

NESN Logo Sign In

It is perhaps the worst-kept secret ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft: The Jacksonville Jaguars want Trevor Lawrence.

And Urban Meyer all but confirmed this during a recent interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King

The Jaguars’ new head coach got candid about Jacksonville’s likely approach to the upcoming draft, which is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 29. And, as rumors and logic have suggested, Lawrence is one of the team’s main targets.

“I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going,” Meyer told Peter King. “I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.”

Lawrence just wrapped up his junior year at Clemson. He helped the Tigers to a CFP Nationals Championship in 2018 and a second-place finish in 2019, while COVID-19 stifled the 2020 season.