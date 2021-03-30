NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum now owns the sixth spot on the Boston Celtics’ all-time 3-point list.

The 2021 All-Star sank a triple less than a minute into Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden (in front of fans, no less) to open the scoring. With that shot, Tatum passed Avery Bradley to take over as sixth best in franchise history.

Here’s a look at the shot that sealed the deal, via NBC Sports Boston:

JT hits a three and passes Avery Bradley on the Celtics all-time 3-point list



