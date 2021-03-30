Celtics’ Marcus Smart Leaves Twitter Bewildered After Confusing Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart has left the Boston Celtics faithful a bit confused.

The Celtics were down four with just 0.3 seconds on the shot clock during the third quarter of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. Payton Pritchard won a jump ball and tipped it back to Smart.

Smart then proceeded to chuck the ball down court and out of bounds as the shot clock expired. The problem, though, was the 0.3 seconds left was actually on the Pelicans shot clock. Smart could have calmly gathered the jump ball and then set up Boston’s offense.

His Celtics teammates, especially Kemba Walker, seemed puzzled by Smart’s decision.

