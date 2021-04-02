NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball on Friday took action against the controversial voting law just signed in Georgia by moving its All-Star game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta.

The Braves, who were set to host the festivities at Truist Park, weren’t thrilled about the decision after it was announced, and released a statement shortly after.

“The Atlanta Braves are deeply disappointed by the decision of Major League Baseball to move its 2021 All-Star Game,” the team statement read. “This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city. The Braves organization will continue to stress the importance of equal voting opportunities and we had hoped our city could use this event as a platform to enhance the discussion. Our city has always been known as a uniter in divided times and we will miss the opportunity to address issues that are important to our community.

“Unfortunately, businesses, employees and fans in Georgia are victims of this decision. We will continue to support the community legacy projects which have been planned and are in process.”

The MLB Draft begins Sunday, July 11 while the All-Star Game is slated for Tuesday, July 13.

A new venue has not been announced by MLB yet.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images