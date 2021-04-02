Watch Dustin Pedroia Deliver Message To Red Sox Fans On Opening Day

NESN Logo Sign In

Before Boston kicked off its 2021 season, Red Sox players and fans heard from an old friend.

Dustin Pedroia and his three sons — Dylan, Cole and Brooks — concluded the Opening Day pregame ceremonies at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon. Prior to the Pedroias delivering a “Play ball!” the recently retired Red Sox second baseman shouted out the Fenway Faithful.

“Hey, Red Sox fans. Welcome back to Fenway Park,” Pedroia said. “I wish I was there with you and soon enough I will be. 2021 is going to be a great season and our guys are ready to kick it off.”

The Pedroias joined us for an important message: pic.twitter.com/czw7pqGQVW — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 2, 2021

Pedroia has stayed connected to the Red Sox since deciding to call it a career in early February. The four-time All-Star a few weeks after his retirement announcement virtually addressed the ’21 Sox as they got the ball rolling on spring training.

At some point, Pedroia will be honored before a packed Fenway Park and it surely will yield one of the louder ovations the stadium has heard in recent memory.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images