NFL Draft Rumors: Chiefs, Ravens Swing Big Trade To Bolster KC Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs have added more protection for superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reportedly agreeing to a trade with the Baltimore Ravens involving Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown.

Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday that Kansas City will acquire Brown, a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Baltimore. The Ravens reportedly will receive a 2021 first-round pick (No. 31), a third-rounder (No. 94), a fourth-rounder (No. 136) and a 2022 fifth-rounder.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports Baltimore is expected to replace Brown at right tackle with Alejandro Villanueva, who visited the Ravens on Thursday.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, could seek to work out a long-term contract extension with Brown, a 2018 third-round pick who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.