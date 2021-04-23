NFL Draft Rumors: Chiefs, Ravens Swing Big Trade To Bolster KC Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs have added more protection for superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, reportedly agreeing to a trade with the Baltimore Ravens involving Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
Sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday that Kansas City will acquire Brown, a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round pick from Baltimore. The Ravens reportedly will receive a 2021 first-round pick (No. 31), a third-rounder (No. 94), a fourth-rounder (No. 136) and a 2022 fifth-rounder.
ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reports Baltimore is expected to replace Brown at right tackle with Alejandro Villanueva, who visited the Ravens on Thursday.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, could seek to work out a long-term contract extension with Brown, a 2018 third-round pick who’s entering the final year of his rookie deal.
The Ravens own the 27th and 31st overall picks in the 2021 NFL Draft following the trade.
The addition of Brown is another significant upgrade for Kansas City’s offensive line. The Chiefs signed former New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney to a five-year contract worth up to $80 million earlier this offseason. They also inked Kyle Long and Austin Blythe in free agency.
As ESPN notes, Brown is one of four offensive tackles selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, joining David Bakhtiari, Terron Armstead and Laremy Tunsil.