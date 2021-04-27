Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots? Reunion With QB Could Actually Be In Play

Jones was accurate, protected and distributed the ball well, avoided sacks, played it safe and won a lot of games.

So, why would the 49ers trade two future first-round picks to move up from No. 12 to No. 3, take a quarterback who appears to be relatively pro-ready without serious growth potential but still keep around Garoppolo and his $24 million cap hit?

Shanahan took a morbid turn in the art of deflection when asked if Garoppolo would still be a 49ers by the end of the weekend.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday so I can’t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday,” Shanahan said in a news conference.

But thinking frugally, the 49ers instead could either spend that $24 million or carry it over into next offseason if they trade Garoppolo. There’s certainly some value in having a bridge starter or insurance option alongside Jones, but it doesn’t make any sense to pay that insurance option $24 million.

You don’t buy a car for $30,000 and then pay $100,000 to insure it.

Garoppolo landing back in New England is far from a sure thing. First, the 49ers actually have to draft Jones. Because if they don’t, the Patriots would have some interest in the Alabama quarterback. Second, another rookie quarterback that New England likes couldn’t fall to it at No. 15 overall. If the Jacksonville Jaguars take Lawrence at No. 1, the New York Jets draft Zach Wilson at No. 2 and the 49ers select Jones at No. 3, that leaves Fields and Lance with 12 picks until the Patriots draft at No. 15.

It would be slightly surprising if Fields winds up in New England. If Lance tumbles past the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles, then maybe the Patriots could wait for him at No. 15 overall or trade up a few spots without giving up the farm. New England might also want to read the situation and see how far a player like Trask is going to fall down the board before making a decision on adding another veteran to the quarterback room.

While it seemed all but certain that the Patriots would get a quarterback through the draft as recently as a few days ago, Garoppolo is once again seeming like more and more of a legitimate option.

There are even more dominos that need to fall. Garoppolo would need to accept a trade to New England since he has a no-trade clause in the 2021 league year that must be waved. The Patriots also would need to adjust his contract. He’d come with a $23.6 million cap hit, and the Patriots have roughly $15.6 million in salary-cap space, according to Miguel Benzan, aka @PatsCap on Twitter.